“I’m looking forward to actually getting to fight’

Jack Shore hopes a win against Liudvik Sholinian in UFC Fight Night 191 will give him a shot at a top-15 opponent.

The 26-year-old bantamweight will face the Ukrainian on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Shore's original opponent Said Nurmagomedov of Russia and then his replacement, Georgia's Zviad Lazishvili, were forced to withdraw.

"I would love to think a win would give me a shot at somebody in the rankings perhaps," Shore told BBC Sport Wales ahead of the fight.

"A win always opens up opportunities because it pushes you up that ladder and regardless of who it's against a win would push me in the right direction."

The Welshman was due to take on Nurmagomedov who pulled out due to visa issues before Lazishvili withdrew because of injury.

Shore, who will look to take his record to 4-0 in the UFC and 15-0 overall, is unconcerned by having to prepare for a third opponent.

"The guys I train with have a wide variety of styles and I'm a well-rounded guy," Shore said.

Jack Shore (top) beat Hunter Azure in Las Vegas by split decision in April 2021

"If I have to strike to win or if I have to switch it up and wrestle and grapple to win, I can do that.

"I'm well-versed in every area and I don't like to focus on game plans too much anyway.

"I prefer to go out there and take the fight as it comes and more often than not that is when I put in my best performances," said Shore who secured a split-decision win over Hunter Azure in his last contest in April.

The card was originally due to take place in London but was switched to the UFC Apex Arena in Nevada due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

The event will be headlined by Liverpool middleweight Darren Till's bout against American Derek Brunson.

"A lot of people will tune in to watch Darren Till and they'll probably end up watching me too and the more eyes on me the better.

"It's a privilege to share the card with some of the UK's best and hopefully one day I can headline the card myself."