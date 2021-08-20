Rhys McKee throws a punch in his UFC contest against Alex Morono last November

Rhys McKee has re-signed with Cage Warriors and will fight on their fifth Trilogy series in London.

The 25-year-old from Ballymena parted ways with UFC in January following two defeats.

An opponent for McKee in the 30 September-2 October series has yet to be confirmed.

"I am longing to get locked in a cage again and really show what I can do and start to show the world what I am really about," said McKee.

The York Hall bill will mark the first time that a European Cage Warriors show has had a full capacity crowd since March 2020.

McKee added: "I am excited to come back, by the time I fight it will almost be 11 months. It feels great to be back again, as a fighter you miss fighting. Training is great but when you have that date lined up everything is different."

Losing out

McKee signed a four-fight deal with UFC last year but fought just twice, losing out to Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono.

He was expected to return to Cage Warriors and seek a shot at the welterweight title - McKee was scheduled to fight for the belt before receiving the call from the UFC.

"To be honest I am not driven by the title, I believe I am the best in the division, I believe the title will be a by-product of me winning these fights, but I wouldn't hang about just to win it," said McKee.

"Cage Warriors is the straightest route to the UFC again - I am not looking to finish my career in Cage Warriors, it is a bridge back to the UFC.

"I was released on a development basis and this is my time to show that I am a developed fighter and ready to go back into the UFC. I am better than a lot of the UFC's division so it's now time to prove that under the bright lights and get back to the UFC as soon as possible.

"I have been very particular about who I want to fight, it has to be someone who brings as much to the table as I bring. No doubt I will be leaving with my hand raised and getting back to the UFC."