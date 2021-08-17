Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 265 Venue: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota Date : Friday, 20 August Coverage : Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST

MMA heavyweight icons collide as French knockout artist Cheick Kongo takes on Russian destroyer Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 265.

Number three-ranked Kongo is the main event at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Two of the featherweight division's top contenders also face off when Adam "The Kid" Borics meets Jay-Jay "The Maori Kid" Wilson live on BBC iPlayer on Friday.

What's on?

The main event is the return to action of Frenchman Kongo, who holds the record for the most fights and wins in Bellator heavyweight history.

The veteran fighters have 86 fights worth of combined experience and Kharitonov, fresh from victories on the regional circuit, will be keen to climb the Bellator rankings.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Golm makes his Bellator debut against Billy Swanson in a heavyweight clash and Dante Schiro takes on number seven-ranked Logan Storley from South Dakota in a welterweight bout.

A middleweight bout between Taylor Johnson and Fabio Aguiar will headline the preliminary card.

Kongo returns to action for the first time since headlining the first major MMA event in his native France last October

'We cannot wait for this fight' - analysis

Bellator MMA pundit Gareth A Davies assesses Kongo v Kharitonov

Cheick Kongo and Sergei Kharitonov meet at Bellator 265 in a clash of powerful European heavyweights.

The Frenchman Kongo is looking to maintain his position high in those heavyweight rankings. The 46-year-old fighting legend may have lost in Paris in October, but previous to that, other than the no-contest to Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title, he had won eight successive fights since 2015.

The towering Parisian says his ambition is still to claim the heavyweight crown. Once known for his fierce kicking game, Kongo has morphed into a different kind of fighter - a smarter fighter.

This cage-smarts will be tested to the full against the Russian Kharitonov.

Kharitonov has but one blemish on his record since 2016 and he returns to Bellator on the back of two straight victories in other fight leagues.

But as we know in heavyweight MMA, one strike with those four-ounce gloves can change the pattern of any fight and it will be about momentum or just a simple mistake from either of the big guys when the first bell sounds.

We cannot wait for this fight.

Friday, 20 August

Bellator 265

22:30 - 04:30 BST - BBC iPlayer

All times are BST and are subject to change

