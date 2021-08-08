Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ciryl Gane (left) has won his seven UFC fights to date

Ciryl Gane became the first French fighter to capture a UFC world title when he won the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 in Texas on Saturday night.

Gane, 31, claimed the vacant interim title by defeating hometown favourite Derrick Lewis in the main event in Houston.

It was only his 10th fight as a professional mixed martial artist.

"I'm happy, I'm proud," said Gane after he won via TKO in the third round.

Gane utilised a smart gameplan as he fought knockout artist Lewis from distance, continually switching stances, using a plethora of leg kicks to keep Lewis on the back foot.

Those kicks started to add up heading into the third round and, after Lewis stumbled backwards following another thumping Gane leg kick, 'Bon Gamin' moved in looking for the finish.

Gane unloaded a flurry of strikes that forced Lewis to cover up against the cage. And, although Lewis gamely tried to fire back with punches, he was eventually sent to the canvas and stopped with ground strikes at the 4:11 mark as Gane completed a comprehensive victory with a TKO finish.

Gane dedicated the win to his coach Fernand Lopez and his team in Paris.

"This is for the whole team. This isn't just for me," he said.

"It's for my coach, for MMA Factory, for my friends, my family, for the fans and my country. I'm very happy."

Gane's title-winning performance improved his perfect MMA record to 10-0, with seven wins coming inside the distance.

It also set up a mouth-watering title unification bout with his former team-mate and training partner, the current undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Cameroon's Francis Ngannou.

When asked whether he had a message for his former colleague, Gane said simply: "The fight will happen, so let's go. Just let's go."

Aldo turns back the clock

Jose Aldo is held aloft after his victory

In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo produced a virtuoso display of striking to defeat fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in their bantamweight bout.

Despite an aggressive start from Munhoz, Aldo's boxing was sharp and accurate as he showcased his striking skills en route to a shutout win, with all three judges scoring all three rounds in his favour.

It meant the 34-year-old from Manaus registered his 30th career win and his second straight victory in the UFC's 135lb division.

Aldo captured 145lb gold in the now-defunct WEC organisation in 2009 and continued to reign when the UFC bought the promotion and promoted him to their inaugural 145lb champ.

The Brazilian racked up nine consecutive world title defences before being defeated by Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Now, after reinventing himself as a bantamweight and losing out on the 135lb title in his second fight in the division, Aldo is back in winning form and will be eyeing another shot at the bantamweight belt in 2022.

Luque turns the tables

Brazilian contender Vicente Luque produced a stunning comeback to submit grappling specialist Michael Chiesa before calling for a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Luque, 29, looked comfortable in the striking exchanges early on, but appeared to be in big trouble when Chiesa dragged the action to the canvas and took his opponent's back.

Despite a concerted attempt from the 33-year-old to submit Luque with a rear-naked choke, the Brazilian defended well before stunning the American with a submission of his own.

After scrambling away from Chiesa's clutches, Luque snatched 'Maverick's' neck and locked up his go-to submission technique, a D'Arce choke, to force Chiesa to tap and give him his fourth straight win, and his second successive victory via D'Arce choke.

After his victory, Luque called for a future shot at current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who later responded on Twitter, saying: "You looked great my man. We might be dancing soon."

Torres repeats the feat

The women's strawweight rematch between Tecia Torres and Angela Hill produced a repeat victory for Torres, who claimed a unanimous decision after three breathless rounds of action.

Torres, 31, had previously used her wrestling to grind out a decision win over Hill in their first meeting at UFC 188 back in June 2015.

But in the rematch, Torres showcased her striking skills as she outfought Hill to earn scores of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 to register her third consecutive win and push her claims for a shot against top-five opposition in her next outing.

In the opening main card bout, Chinese bantamweight contender Song Yadong claimed a split-decision victory over American Casey Kenney.

Song outstruck Kenney in all three rounds, but the judges were split on the final result, with the 23-year-old earning scores of 28-29, 29-28, 30-27 to claim the 17th win of his career.

Earlier in the night, the featured preliminary bout of the evening delivered fireworks aplenty as lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green thrilled the Houston crowd with a spectacular striking battle.

Kyrgyzstan's Fiziev, 28, started the faster of the pair and, despite a spirited final round from Green, 'Ataman' ran out the unanimous decision victor with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.