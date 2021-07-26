Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 263 Venue: The Forum, Inglewood, California Date: Saturday, 31 July Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 BST

Featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire will take on the number one ranked AJ McKee in the World Grand Prix final at Bellator 263 on Saturday.

Brazilian Freire - one half of the vaunted 'Pitbull Brothers' - tops the Bellator pound-for-pound rankings.

His fight with McKee is co-main event at The Forum in Inglewood, California.



What's on?

McKee (17-0) will get the opportunity to become a world champion when he faces the man with the most victories in Bellator history.

Freire, whose older brother Patricky tops the lightweight rankings, has won 32 of his 36 fights.

In the other co-main event fight, former featherweight title contender and number two ranked Emmanuel Sanchez will take on Mads Burnell.

Sanchez is looking to bounce back after losing to Freire via submission in their rematch at Bellator 255.

Elsewhere, the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (12-0) takes on Manny Muro (12-6) at lightweight as he continues his quest to emulate his cousin Khabib.

The main card will begin with a catchweight fight between Goiti Yamauchi and Chris Gonzalez, and also features a lightweight contest as Brent Primus takes on Islam Mamedov.

A flyweight bout between Vanessa Porto and Ilara Joanne will headline the preliminary card.

'One of the most fascinating match-ups in Bellator history' - analysis

Bellator MMA pundit Gareth A Davies assesses 'Pitbull' v McKee and Nurmagomedov v Muro

'Pitbull' versus McKee is one of the most fascinating match-ups in the history of the organisation.

'Pitbull' is in his prime and he's on a seven-fight winning streak. He's direct, he makes few mistakes, but he can be one-dimensional. He believes his vast experience will carry him to victory.

McKee is fluid, versatile, has swag, speed and a very high fighting IQ. He says he wants to be the Floyd Mayweather of MMA, but he can be reckless at times. And he has inexperience on the big occasion. He's never been five rounds but he knows no fear and he's undefeated in 17 fights.

Both men have incredible self-belief and if you could have picked your ideal featherweight Grand Prix final, this would be it.

Usman Nurmagomedov, like his cousin Khabib, is undefeated in professional MMA

Usman Nurmagomedov is ruthless, high-rated and undefeated. His cousin is one of the greats of MMA, but Usman is tipped to be even better.

He specialises as an overall talent in Muay Thai and grappling. He's got the striking, the grappling, the jiu-jitsu, as well as the look and the swagger. He is an incredible talent and all eyes will be on him when he next steps into the Bellator cage.

Manny Muro is known as the Native American warrior. He's hugely ambitious and proud of his heritage.

His goal, of course, is a title shot. He said he cut corners earlier in his Bellator career, but he's now on a brilliant two-fight winning streak and this is his chance to create an upset.

Don't sleep on this guy. He's a man on a mission against Usman Nurmagomedov.

