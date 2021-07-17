Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Makhachev grew up with Khabib Nurmagomedov and still trains with him

Russia's Islam Makhachev impressed on his first main UFC event appearance as he easily defeated Brazil's Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night in Nevada.

Makhachev, 29, won by submission in the fourth round of the lightweight fight to move to 20 wins and one defeat.

It was the first time Moises had lost by submission in his 20-fight career.

In the co-main event America's Miesha Tate, returning after five years, beat compatriot Marion Reneau by technical knockout to move to a 19-7 record.

That bantamweight bout ended in the third round and Reneau officially retired from the sport after the defeat.

Makhachev, who had 148 total strikes to Moises' 18 when the fight was stopped, called out former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos after the bout.

"Why all these guys run?" Makhachev said. "Nobody want to take this fight.

"You can run, but you can't hide. I am here."

Saturday's other fights saw Poland's Mateusz Gamrot beat America's Jeremy Stephens by submission in round one of their lightweight contest while the middleweight bout between Brazil's Rodolfo Vieira and America's Dustin Stoltzfus was won by Vieira in round three.

America's Billy Quarantillo also won, beating Mexico's Gabriel Benitez by technical knockout in round three of their featherweight bout.