Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will fight number one ranked Douglas Lima at Bellator London on 1 October.

The fight, which will head the bill at Wembley Arena, is the first to be held in London since November 2019 and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

Page, 34, suffered his only mixed martial arts defeat by Brazilian Lima, the former welterweight champion, at Bellator 221 in 2019.

Page has won five fights in a row since then, four via knockout.

Lima, 33, recently lost his welterweight title to Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 260 in June.

Bellator 263 is the next event to be shown live on the BBC, with featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire going up against AJ McKee in the World Grand Prix final.

The match-up is the co-headline at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and you can watch it live on BBC iPlayer this Saturday, 31 July from 23:55 BST.