Conor McGregor was sensationally defeated for the second time in two fights at UFC 264 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

McGregor, 32, was stopped at the end of the first round after sustaining a suspected broken ankle in the closing seconds of the round against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

McGregor had defeated Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014, but Poirier evened the score with a second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January.

It meant the rivalry was perfectly poised heading into their trilogy bout in Las Vegas, and it was Poirier who emerged victorious in unfortunate circumstances.

