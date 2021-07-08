Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 264: Conor McGregor kicks out at Dustin Poirier during press conference face-off

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Saturday, 10 July Time: Main card 03:00 BST Sunday, 11 July Coverage: Follow live text commentary and listen to live radio commentary of McGregor's fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app from 03:00 BST.

Conor McGregor said his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 will be "the end of the road" for the American.

After reverting to trash talking at the press conference for Saturday's lightweight bout in Las Vegas, the Irishman aimed a kick at Poirier, 32.

Poirier said McGregor's "aura's not there anymore" after beating the former two-weight world champion in January to avenge his 2014 loss.

"He's done here, this is it for him," said McGregor, also 32.

After a heated build-up to their first fight, McGregor and Poirier showed mutual respect before and after the rematch at UFC 257.

But back was the name-calling and bravado from 'the Notorious' at the T-Mobile Arena, despite losing three of his last six MMA fights to drop to a 22-5 record.

The winner of Saturday's fight is expected to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira before the end of 2021.

McGregor briefly held the title after beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 to become the first UFC fighter to be world champion in two weight divisions simultaneously.

After that fight, he infamously said "I'd like to take this chance to apologise... to absolutely nobody".

"I'm an evolution of that guy," McGregor added on Thursday. "I'm better than that man. I feel like I've come full circle and I look forward to showing it.

"That night was widely regarded as the single greatest performance in UFC history. This performance on Saturday night, I'm going to top it."