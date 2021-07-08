UFC 264: Stephen Thompson eyes title after Gilbert Burns bout

Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson won his last bout against Geoff Neal in December
UFC 264: McGregor v Poirier
Date: 10 July; Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las VegasCoverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds (11 July 03:00 BST)

Stephen Thompson says he will prepare for the "hardest three five-minute rounds known to mankind" when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 on Saturday.

The American - known as 'Wonderboy' - faces Burns on a card topped by Conor McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Thompson, 38, hopes a win over Brazilian Burns could lead to a welterweight world title shot.

"I'm not looking past Gilbert Burns but I've always got my eye on the title," Thompson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking on the UFC 264 preview podcast he added: "A good win over Gilbert Burns should set me up nicely for a shot against the champion, Kamaru Usman."

"My goal is to fight the best guys in the world - who can really say they've done that? At this point, my goal is to better myself in every aspect of the game and I believe in doing that - the title will come."

Burns lost his last outing to Usman, his first defeat in seven outings and a fourth in 23 mixed martial arts bouts.

Thompson, who has lost four of his 21 fights, added: "I'm prepared for the hardest three five-minute rounds known to mankind.

"I know this is going to be the best Gilbert Burns. He's coming off a loss against the champ and I know he wants to get that back.

"I'm going to be prepared for wherever the fight goes and I know he's going to be the same. You've seen him knock out guys before, you've seen him submit guys, so I'll be prepared for wherever the fight goes."

New Around the BBC - SoundsNew Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport