Mixed Martial Arts

Valentin Moldavsky was aiming for a sixth successive victory

The report below contains details of what happened at Bellator 261. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.

Russia's Valentin Moldavsky captured the interim Bellator heavyweight title on Friday at Bellator 261 with victory over number one contender Tim Johnson in Connecticut.

Moldavsky, 29, outworked Johnson over the full five-round championship distance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville to earn scores of 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 and become the first interim champion in Bellator history.

The Russian set up a possible title unification battle with reigning heavyweight champion Ryan Bader when he returns to the division following the light heavyweight Grand Prix.

American Johnson, 36, produced a spirited performance, but was unable to match Moldavsky's output and conditioning.

Moldavsky admitted he was surprised by Johnson's staying power through the fight.

"I'm very tired. I'm very happy I won," he said, via a translator.

"I thought it was going to be a little easier fight, but it is what it is."

Moldavsky declined the opportunity to send a message to Bader, but the reigning heavyweight champion did offer his take on the new interim champion.

"Great fight! Moldavsky looked good, fast and his cardio was on point," Bader posted on Twitter.

"Tim brought it but would have liked to see him threaten some takedowns. Looking forward to coming back to heavyweight. Let's get it!"

The victory added further stature to the Russian team set up by former Pride Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko, with Moldavsky joining team-mate and Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov as current belt holders.

The team, based in the Russian city of Stary Oskol, also boasts Bellator middleweight contender Anatoly Tokov, as well as Emelianenko himself, with "The Last Emperor" set for action later this year.

Liz Carmouche joined Bellator's flyweight division in 2019 following a six-year run in UFC

Carmouche blasts her way toward title shot

In the co-main event, two-time former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche delivered the biggest performance of her Bellator career as she defeated the previously unbeaten Kana Watanabe in just 35 seconds.

Carmouche, who fought Ronda Rousey in UFC's very first women's fight in 2013, had previously won her first two bouts since joining Bellator in 2020.

It set up a bout with undefeated Japanese contender Watanabe, with both women eyeing a shot at the Bellator flyweight title later this year.

Carmouche came charging out of her corner and let fly with punches at a stunned Watanabe in the opening seconds.

The Japanese fighter attempted to fend off the relentless former US Marine, but Carmouche forced Watanabe up against the fence before forcing the stoppage with a barrage of strikes.

Carmouche will now be an interested observer when reigning flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez puts her title on the line for the first time against Dutch former kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz at Bellator 262 on 16 July as she eyes a bout against the winner.

"I think I told you guys I set a finish time of three minutes 23 seconds, but I guess I was a little over-zealous," she said after her victory.

"I wanted that finish, I want that belt and I knew that tonight I had to put on a strong finish to show that's what I meant, and I mean it."

Outlaw dominates to stake his claim

Lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw moved one step closer to a championship opportunity at 155lb with a third-round submission of Myles Jury.

Sixth-ranked Outlaw, 29, went into the contest two places behind Jury, but the Pennsylvania fighter dominated with his grappling as he relentlessly pursued a submission finish against the former UFC athlete.

Jury did admirably to fend off Outlaw for most of the bout, but was eventually forced to tap after "Da Gun" locked up a rear-naked choke with just 16 seconds to go to claim his 16th career win, and his 11th win from his last 12 outings.

Weichel bounces back

Earlier in the night, Bellator's number six-ranked featherweight contender Daniel Weichel defeated previously unbeaten Keoni Diggs to claim his 41st professional win.

Weichel, 36, had won just once since 2017 and was looking to bounce back from his elimination from the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix.

The German veteran did just that as he edged former lightweight prospect Diggs over the full three-round duration to claim a split-decision victory on the scorecards with scores of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.

Big names set for main event action

During Friday's broadcast, it was also confirmed that the Netherlands' middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will put his title on the line against American grappler and number one contender John Salter in Bellator 263's main event on Friday, 13 August.

Bellator also announced plans to head to Russia for Emelianenko's next bout, against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

The former Pride Fighting Championships heavyweight champion, 44, will compete on home soil for the first time since 2016 when he headlines Bellator's first show in Russia on Saturday, 23 October.