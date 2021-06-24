McColgan has won seven of his 10 professional contests

Joe McColgan says he is in the best shape of his career as he prepares for a second shot at the Cage Warriors lightweight world title.

The Belfast man is aiming to become the first Irish fighter since Conor McGregor to claim the lightweight belt.

In March 2020 McColgan, now 34, missed out on the title in a first round TKO defeat by Mason Jones, who was subsequently picked up by the UFC.

His second chance comes on Friday night in London against Dutchman Agy Sardari.

"I'm feeling absolutely amazing. Normally with Cage Warriors I'm told about two weeks to two days out from the fight who my opponent is going to be, but for this one I've known for 12 weeks," explained McColgan, who has fought just once since his loss to Jones, returning with a first round win over Kieran Lister in December.

"This has been 12 weeks of hard training, focused training. I'm now the best version of myself that I could possibly be.

"This is the biggest opportunity of my career and I'm jumping out of my skin for it."

Among the improvements made since his last title fight McColgan, who continues to work full-time alongside his MMA career, believes the ability to work from home during the pandemic has simplified his schedule allowing greater flexibility in his training and recovery.

Having agreed to meet Jones on short notice, McColgan now believes he should have turned down the contest until he was correctly prepared for the challenge.

He was offered the chance to fight Sardari earlier this year but rejected the opportunity having felt unable to commit fully to a training camp.

"Whenever I got that phone call to take the fight against Mason I was blinded by that," he said.

"I didn't have any judgement on taking it, I was just like 'I don't care if I'm not prepared, this is what you've been working for, this is the world title, this is beyond your wildest dreams'.

"I almost put it on a pedestal, it seems unattainable whereas now it feels real, it feels right and deserve to be in this spot. I'm going to get this title and everything seems within my reach."