Former UFC fighter Liz Carmouche (left) faces Kana Watanabe this Friday in live flyweight action

Bellator 261 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday, 25 June Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST

The USA's Timothy Johnson and Liz 'Girl-Rilla' Carmouche will be in action as Bellator 261 is broadcast live on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST this Friday.

Johnson, 36, will take on Valentin Moldavsky for the first Bellator interim heavyweight title and Carmouche faces flyweight Kana Watanabe in the co-main event.

The winner of the interim title will become heavyweight champion Ryan Bader's challenger, when he returns to the division after the conclusion of the light-heavyweight Grand Prix tournament.

The programme will be available in full on catch-up and you can watch the best fights on demand as full replays.

What's on?

Unbeaten in three, Johnson is first in the promotion's heavyweight rankings.

But he faces a tough contest against the 29-year-old Ukrainian, who beat Roy 'Big Country' Nelson at Bellator 244 and is riding a five-fight win streak.

The main event will see a battle between second and third-ranked flyweight fighters Carmouche and Watanabe, the latter unbeaten in eleven.

Carmouche joined Bellator’s flyweight division in 2019 following a six-year run in UFC

Former featherweight title challenger Daniel Weichel battles the undefeated Keoni Diggs, tenth-ranked light-heavyweight Christian Edwards takes on Simon Biyong and lightweight Sidney 'Da Gun' Outlaw faces fourth-ranked Myles 'Fury' Jury.

Elsewhere on the preliminary card are two all-American fights: California's Jaylon Bates takes on Cody 'Mad Cat' Matthews in a 125lb bout and Taylor 'Tombstone' Johnson comes to blows with Lance 'The Boogeyman' Wright.

Additional prelims include a women's strawweight fight pitting Lena Ovchynnikova against Kyra Batara and a lightweight bout between Soren Bak and Bobby Lee.

All the action comes live from Bellator's Fight Sphere at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a US-based mixed martial arts promotion considered by many to be the closest rival to the UFC.

The organisation has its own world titles and boasts a roster of fighters, including some of the best mixed martial artists around.

MMA is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and is a blend of multiple martial arts such as karate, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

BBC coverage

Friday, 25 June

Bellator 261

23:00-04:30 (main card from 02:00) - BBC iPlayer

You can also watch Bellator 262 on 16 July, live on BBC iPlayer, with more information to be announced.

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

