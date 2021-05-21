Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leah McCourt takes on Australia's Janay Harding in Connecticut on Friday

Bellator 259 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday, 21 May Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST

When Leah McCourt made history as the first female fighter to headline a Bellator Europe event in February 2020, there was a growing feeling that she had the world at her feet.

In front of a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin, the Northern Irish mixed martial artist secured a unanimous decision against Judith Ruis to move her professional record to 4-1.

Standing with her hand raised in the middle of the cage, little did McCourt know it would be 15 months before she would be back in action.

Having trained through the first lockdown, McCourt expected to return to business against Australia's Janay Harding last May, but a shoulder injury that required surgery in two places soon put paid to that ambition.

It was hoped that the fight could go ahead in December, but the lengthy post-surgery recovery period meant she would see no more fighting action in 2020.

Now, well over a year after her last fight, McCourt is ready to make her return to the cage and finally do battle with Harding at Bellator 259 on Friday in Connecticut.

"It's been such a journey. It was quite a big surgery, and it took a good six months before I was back sparring," said the County Down native.

"I feel stronger than ever and it allowed me to work on parts of my game that I don't usually.

"It allowed me to work on skills and different things not using my shoulder, which was probably a blessing."

On paper the match-up between Harding and McCourt, ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the featherweight division, is the Northern Irish fighter's toughest contest to date.

Victory here would be the most significant notch on McCourt's belt so far, against an opponent whose professional record stands at 6-5.

"Every fight is a big test and your next fight is always your hardest," McCourt said.

"I believe I'm the better martial artist, I believe my strategies and techniques are better.

"I needed an opponent like this to show my level; to bring me up to that next stage and bring the best out of me."

'I'm in the best shape of my life'

McCourt's long-term ambition is already well known; she hopes one day to secure a world title fight in front of home fans in Belfast.

In order to facilitate the realisation of her dream, McCourt has sought to surround herself with a team made up of trainers at the top of their individual specialism.

Among them is former Ulster rugby player Mike McComish, who as McCourt's strength and conditioning coach was charged with creating a routine that allowed his fighter to continue to strengthen her game in spite of the limitations of being in a cast.

"I'm in the best shape of my life so far, I feel very physically strong and physically fit," McCourt said.

"If my shoulder's in a cast or not, I'm just working on being the best version of me.

"I've built a great team around me, I've got the best people in each field."