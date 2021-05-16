Bellator 259 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday, 21 May Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST

There are four British MMA stars on the card as Bellator 259 is broadcast live on BBC iPlayer on Friday from 22:30 BST.

England's Fabian Edwards and Alfie Davis, Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt and Wales' Brett Johns are all in action in a jam-packed event, which also sees Cris Cyborg put her featherweight title on the line against Leslie Smith in the main event.

You don't have to be a night owl to catch the majority of the British fighters in action as Davis, Johns and McCourt are involved in the first three bouts of the night, with Edwards appearing later in the evening.

Don't worry If you can't stay awake for the whole event however, as the programme will be available in full on catch-up and you can watch the best fights as on-demand full replays as well.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a US-based mixed martial arts promotion considered by many to be the closest rival to the UFC.

The organisation has its own world titles and boasts a roster of fighters, including some of the best mixed martial artists around.

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is a blend of multiple martial arts, such as karate, muay thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

What's on?

Cyborg is undefeated since joining Bellator

The biggest fight on the card sees Cyborg defend her featherweight title in a rematch against top contender Leslie 'The Peacemaker' Smith.

Smith will be looking for revenge after being beaten via a first-round TKO when she last faced Cyborg in 2016.

Edwards is the sole British fighter on the main card as he takes on Austin Vanderford in a middleweight contest.

The 28-year-old is looking to bounce back from his first Bellator loss eight months ago when Costello van Steenis got the better off him via a split decision.

A wrestling and submission standout, Vanderford remains undefeated in MMA with a 10-0 record.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card is an exciting one for British fans as Davis faces Alexander Shabliy, Johns takes on Danny Sabatello and McCourt goes up against Janay Harding.

Analysis - 'Edwards needs the contest to be fought at distance'

Bellator MMA pundit Gareth A Davies takes a look at where each fight involving a British fighter could be won or lost at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fabian Edwards (Eng) v Austin Vanderford (US)

Middleweight Fabian Edwards' athletic ability and languid style, in which he favours throwing heavy kicks and punches, will be tested to the full against the traditional brawler wrestling skills of Austin Vanderford.

The American is likely to look for takedowns to smother and dominate on the ground. If taken down, Edwards needs to find his feet again quickly in this fight and force the contest to be fought at distance - from there he can dominate.

Leah McCourt (NI) v Janay Harding (Aus)

No-one on the entire Bellator roster works harder at their game than Leah McCourt. The Northern Irish fighter has already successfully headlined a Bellator event in Dublin. Featherweight McCourt has the ability to smother opponents and grind them down with her judo and jiu-jitsu background, but Janay Harding brings danger in her hands and feet and is a formidable foe in the stand-up game.

The key for McCourt in this fight is to create a defensive wall with her jab, use her footwork, close the distance, change levels and take the fight to the ground. What McCourt must not do against Harding is get caught in constant toe-to-toe fire fights.

Alfie Davis (Eng) v Alexander Shabliy (Rus)

Alfie Davis is a rising European star and has brilliant stand-up. His dancing footwork giving him the space to explode with his leg kicks and strikes with both hands.

That is exactly what he must do in this contest with a dangerous Russian Alexander Shabliy, who will be desperate to prove his value as a contender on his Bellator debut.

Shabliy is a pressure fighter and the key as the 'Axe man' Davis told me, is to control the space between them by being both elusive and equally explosive when in range. Justifying of course his number nine ranking position in the Bellator lightweight division.

Brett Johns (Wal) v Daniel Sabatello (US)

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns is making his Bellator debut as he faces American Daniel Sabatello. Jones, who left UFC in October 2020, is as tough as they come. He's now a veteran and has all the skills to apply all of this in a very tough Bellator debut.

BBC coverage

Friday, 21 May

Bellator 259

22:30-04:30 (main card from 02:00) - BBC iPlayer

Bellator 260 on Friday, 11 June will also be available live on BBC iPlayer with further events to be announced in due course.

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.