Bellator 260 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut Date: Friday, 11 June Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST

Britain's Paul 'Semtex' Daley will take on number three-ranked Jason Jackson in a 175lb co-main event at Bellator 260.

The fight will head the bill - in Connecticut on 11 June - alongside Douglas Lima's world welterweight title defence against Yaroslav Amosov.

Daley, 38, is unbeaten since 2019 and secured his 32nd career knockout against American Sabah Homasi in a back-and-forth fight at Bellator 257.

Jamaican Jackson, 30, defeated Neiman Gracie last time out at Bellator 255.

With notable wins over Lorenz Larkin, Erick Silva and Saad Awad, Daley sits eighth in the promotion's welterweight rankings - and victory over Jackson could put him in contention for a run at the title.

The Nottingham fighter is looking for his third successive win inside the Bellator MMA cage.