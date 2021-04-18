Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leah McCourt beat Judith Ruis in February as she became the first woman to headline a Bellator Europe event in Dublin

Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt will return to fighting action on 21 May when she faces Janay Harding in a rescheduled bout at Bellator 259.

The fight was cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions last May.

McCourt, 28, had surgery on a shoulder injury last summer and had been hoping to fight in the USA in December.

She defeated German featherweight Judith Ruis in Dublin last February as the pair became the first women to headline a Bellator Europe event.

Her opponent, Australian Harding, has a professional record of 6-5 having secured her most recent win by way of unanimous decision against Jessy Miele last November.

The pair will meet in a featherweight contest in Uncasville, Connecticut.

McCourt was crowned IMMAF amateur world champion in Las Vegas in 2016 and has won four of her five professional fights.