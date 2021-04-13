Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Poirier secured a TKO win over McGregor in the second round of their January rematch

UFC president Dana White has said Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 264 in front of capacity crowd in Las Vegas, two days after the Irishman said the fight was off.

The trilogy bout at T Mobile Arena on 10 July will be open to 20,000 spectators.

On Monday, McGregor told Poirier the fight was "off" in an expletive-laden Twitter exchange.

The 32-year-old Irish fighter is now promoting ticket sales for the event.

The social media spat between the two fighters, which put their latest meeting in doubt, started when Poirier responded to an Instagram post from McGregor, in which the Irishman predicted he would win the bout in the fourth round.

McGregor went on to says he would "fight someone else on the 10th".

Poirier won their rematch by technical knockout in round two at UFC 257 in January.

The contest in Abu Dhabi was noted for its amicable build-up, during which McGregor was decidedly less confrontational than he had been before previous high-profile fights.

The former two-weight world champion has not won a UFC contest since January 2020 and came out of retirement to face Poirier again after winning the first meeting in September 2014.

White said he is "so happy" that "Las Vegas is back open for business" and that UFC 264 will be allowed to be staged in front of a "100% capacity" crowd.

Like many sports world wide, UFC has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic over the past 12 months with postponements and events going ahead without crowds.