Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Poirier (left) stunned McGregor (right) in their second fight at UFC 257

Conor McGregor has confirmed he will meet Dustin Poirier in the UFC octagon for a third time on 10 July.

The Irishman, a former two-weight world champion, came out of retirement for January's rematch at UFC 257 but was stunned as Poirier claimed victory.

McGregor had stopped the American inside 106 seconds in their first meeting in September 2014.

"The fight is booked!" McGregor said on Instagram. "July 10th you're gonna see what the Mac is about."

McGregor, who has a 22-5 record, will be searching for his first win since January 2020, while Poirier (27-6) is unbeaten since his 2019 defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The trilogy fight will take place at UFC 264, which UFC president Dana White reportedly wants to hold in Las Vegas.

Victory in their first meeting set McGregor on course for global stardom. He became UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion before facing Floyd Mayweather in one of the richest bouts in boxing history in 2017.

Poirier, meanwhile, had to gradually work his way back into title contention and is now the number one lightweight contender, losing just two of his 13 fights since 2014.