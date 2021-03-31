Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 255 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday 2 April Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST & weigh-in from 16:00 BST on Thursday 1 April

You can watch live coverage of Bellator 255 on Friday, 2 April as well as Thursday's weigh-in on BBC iPlayer.

Bellator 255 is the first event to be shown as part of the BBC's broadcast deal to exclusively show Bellator MMA live in the UK throughout 2021.

If you don't stay up to watch the event live then don't worry! The programme will be available in full on catch-up AND you can watch the best fights as on-demand full replays.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a US-based mixed martial arts promotion considered by many to be the closest rival to the UFC.

The organisation has its own world titles and boasts a roster of fighters including some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet.

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is a blend of multiple martial arts such as karate, muay thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

This is the second time the two have faced after Pitbull's victory at Bellator 209 in 2018.

What's on?

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Emmanuel 'El Matador' Sanchez take to the cage in the semi-final of the Bellator featherweight world grand prix tournament.

Freire currently holds the world featherweight title so for Sanchez the fight poses a shot at redemption, with the opportunity to avenge a 2018 decision loss at the hands of the 'Pitbull' at Bellator 209, and a chance to win a world title.

The winner will move on as champion and take on the unbeaten AJ McKee in the final later this year.

The legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) with cousin Usman

One of the most distinguished family names in MMA joins the Bellator fold as Usman Nurmagomedov makes his promotional debut. From Dagestan, Russia, the undefeated cousin of BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year Khabib Nurmagomedov, meets US fighter "Magic" Mike Hamel in a lightweight match-up.

Also on the card, submission expert Neiman Gracie takes on Jason Jackson in a welterweight clash, Alejandra 'Azul' Lara meets Kana Watanabe in a women's flyweight bout, and 'Jack The Outlaw' May faces Tyrell Fortune in a heavyweight clash.

All the action comes live from Bellator's 'Fight Sphere' at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA.

BBC coverage

Thursday 1 April

The weigh-in

16:00-16:30 - BBC iPlayer

Friday 2 April

Bellator 255

23:00-04:30 - BBC iPlayer

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

Catch-up

