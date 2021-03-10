UFC: Paul Craig v Jamahal Hill fight called off after late withdrawal
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
UFC fighter Paul Craig has announced that his scheduled bout with Jamahal Hill has been called off.
Via social media, the Scotsman said that his American opponent had withdrawn from the 20 March light-heavyweight contest in Las Vegas.
Earlier this month, Hill had revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would have to assess his recovery.
Craig said a new date had been agreed but that is yet to be confirmed.
The Scot last fought in November, when he picked up a TKO victory over Brazilian star Mauricio Rua.