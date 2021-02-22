Joanne Calderwood beat Jessica Eye last month

Most Sunday mornings start slowly, but for Joanne Calderwood, stepping into the UFC Fight Island octagon to face Jessica Eye before breakfast was the best start to her day.

The 34-year-old Scot won by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, gaining a rank in the women's flyweight category and putting her back on track for a title shot again.

Her next match is yet to be scheduled but she has her sights set on an opponent. "Now it is just a waiting game," Calderwood told BBC Scotland.

Sitting sixth in the rankings with a 15-5-0 record, Calderwood is in confident mood.

The match-up with Eye was a gruelling bout and one of the more exciting fights on the UFC 257 card, which also featured the return - and defeat - of Conor McGregor by Dustin Poirier.

Calderwood and Eye each have a Muay Thai background and both had a point to prove in the octagon coming back from previous losses.

"The main thing was to have a good performance and I felt like I did that," Calderwood said.

"It was awesome to win. We went back to the hotel and had a champagne breakfast. I've never had a fight in the morning so it was weird but really fun."

A title shot was in Calderwood's grip last year but current women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko had to pull out due to injury.

Having won against Eye, she is hungry for that shot again but knows there is at least one more opponent to take on first.

Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade are next in line to fight the champion and the Irvine-born 34-year-old wants a bout with the former, with the winner going on to meet Shevchenko.

"I remember when I started and everything was against me," she said. "Being from Scotland, being so young, but I never gave up. I was determined. People were telling me there is no way you can do this, and I proved them wrong."

Since the fight, the Scot has been supporting fellow mixed martial artist Avery Sage in a training camp in Colorado and making plans for her wedding to her coach John Wood.

"I wish I could say I have a date set for it, but I don't," she added. "I'm very laid back about it all. We both know it's going to happen. Avery is helping me with the plans, so we've been waiting until after both of our fights to go full steam ahead on the wedding camp.

"It's a strange time to be planning a wedding. My family are in Scotland in lockdown and I'm in two minds about whether to go ahead and get married or wait until the world is back to somewhat normal."