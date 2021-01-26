Rhys McKee on the defensive against Alex Morono in his second UFC fight

Ballymena fighter Rhys McKee has vowed to make a UFC return after parting ways with the world's leading MMA promotion in the wake of two defeats.

The 25-year-old signed a four-fight UFC deal last July but the losses ended his brief stay at the top level.

"I gambled, took a risk to try to gain it all and it didn't work this time," McKee told Sportsound Extra Time.

"I will absolutely be back, I'll be back better - I've never been surer of that and the fire is well truly lit."

McKee, who is expected to return to his former promotion Cage Warriors, was beaten in the first round by Khamzat Chimaev on his UFC debut before falling to a points defeat by vastly experience American Alex Morono in November.

Prior to joining the UFC McKee, who has a professional record of 10-4-1, was set to fight for a Cage Warriors world title in Belfast before the event was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial rewards

McKee's desire to get back into the UFC octagon is not driven by it's financial rewards while he also has his say on Conor McGregor's future after the Irishman's shock defeat by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

"On the money side its absolutely the place to be - with that being said if you're in it for the money you're probably in the wrong sport ," the welterweight added.

"Because if you have a bad day at work you're going to leave with a very sore face and it's probably not that good a pay day when you look at the injuries.

"McGregor is very wealthy and has accomplished everything and more - yes, he could retire but his biggest problem is he loves the sport and the game too much.

"I don't think we'll see him walk away for quite a while just yet."

