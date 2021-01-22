Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood boosted her chances of facing UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko after beating Jessica Eye at UFC 257.

American Eye, 34, came into the fight on Abu Dhabi's Fight Island ranked one spot higher than Calderwood at six.

But the Scot, also 34, was the more aggressive fighter to earn a unanimous decision of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

That improved Calderwood's record to 15-5 after losing to Jennifer Maia at Fight Island last August.

Calderwood was due to face Shevchenko last June but the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian fighter pulled out of the fight with a leg injury.

Asked if she wants the UFC to arrange another date with Shevchenko, Calderwood said: "I hope so. It's up to Dana [White, UFC president]. But if he wants me to fight another 10 girls I'll do that too."