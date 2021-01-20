Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones in action against Mike Davis on his UFC debut

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones was defeated by American Mike Davis via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Island 8 in Abu Dhabi.

In a brutal three-round fight, Davis edged the scorecards with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in the American's favour.

It was the first defeat of his professional career, having won his previous 10 fights.

In September 2020 he became the first fighter to hold two Cage Warriors world titles at the same time since Conor McGregor.