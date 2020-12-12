Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Joe McColgan took his record to 7-3-1

There were mixed fortunes for Fight Academy Ireland team-mates Joe McColgan and Paul Hughes at Cage Warriors 119 in London.

Belfast man McColgan secured a first-round knockout over previously undefeated Englishman Kieran Lister.

However Paul Hughes was on the losing end of split decision, narrowly missing out to England's Jordan Vucenic.

At Cage Warriors 118 on Friday, Newry's Decky McAleenan was successful against Adam Ventre.

McColgan delivered an eye-catching performance with a clinical first-round display. The 34-year-old cut his opponent early in the fight after landing a number of significant strikes.

With the majority of the round spent in the clinch against the cage, the referee called the doctor in to examine the eye of Lister with 20 seconds remaining of the opening round.

The cage-side physician ruled the Englishman fit to continue, however McColgan wasted no time unleashing a number of punches which knocked out Lister seconds after the restart.

Disappointment for Hughes

However there was disappointment for Hughes, who suffered the first defeat of his career against Vucenic in one of the fights of the night at York Hall.

Hughes impressed in the opening five minutes dominating most of the round in top position on the ground. The Derry man landed a number of eye-catching strikes whilst controlling his opponent in a dominant position.

The second round was evenly-balanced with both fighters trading shots on the feet. While Vucenic looked to control Hughes and bring him down in a head and arm hold against the cage, the 23-year-old showed good skill to reverse position once the Corby man went for the take down.

Paul Hughes suffered the first defeat of his career

Both fighters attempted take downs in the third round, with Hughes getting his opponent on the canvas, as the bout ended with both men standing and trading on their feet.

Hughes celebrated at the final buzzer believing he won the fight, however only one judge scored in his favour as Vucenic pipped victory with two scores of 29-28.

Also on the card, undefeated Dubliner Ian Garry impressed with a first-round stoppage against Lawrence Tracey. The 23-year-old stopped the Englishman with vicious ground and pound with just under a minute remaining of the opening round, taking his record to 5-0.

While on Friday night at Cage Warriors 118, Newry's Decky McAleenan secured a second round rear-naked choke submission victory over Liverpool's Adam Ventre after an exciting back-and-forth contest.