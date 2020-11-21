Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Figueiredo's (left) victory over Perez extends his winning run to five fights

Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made his first title defence in impressive fashion in the main event of UFC 255.

The 32-year-old, who captured the vacant title with victory over long-time contender Joseph Benavidez in July, needed fewer than two minutes to submit American Alex Perez in the headline bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Figueiredo and Perez both started quickly as the pair traded powerful strikes early on before the American attempted to take the fight to the canvas.

The challenger successfully landed a takedown on the champion but, as the pair scrambled for position on the mat, Figueiredo locked up a tight guillotine choke off his back and forced the Dana White's Contender Series graduate to tap after just 1:57 of the opening round.

The Brazilian's victory extended his winning run to five, with his past four victories all coming inside the distance, as he cemented his status at the top of the men's 125lb division.

