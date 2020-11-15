Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Rhys McKee throws a punch in his UFC contest against Alex Morono

Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee suffered a unanimous points decision defeat by Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 14.

All three judges scored the contest 30-27 to the 25-year-old's American opponent on Saturday.

Morono, 30, had greater success in the striking exchanges in a high-paced encounter where both fighters traded a large volume of punches.

McKee has been unsuccessful in his first two UFC bouts after losing his short-notice debut to Khamzat Chimaev.

The Ballymena fighter is the youngest fighter on the UFC welterweight roster and Morono used his wealth of experience.

Morono, who has 18 wins, set a high pace and landed a number of eye-catching strikes, reddening and marking the face of McKee in the first round.

The Northern Irishman settled into the fight in the second round but was still unable to avoid the punches of Morono.

Despite absorbing a number of high-impact strikes, McKee looked unfazed and kept coming forward to trade with the Texan.

Alex Morono's arm is raised in victory as a disappointed Rhys McKee looks on

The fight took a bizarre turn midway through the third round when McKee lost his mouthguard.

Referee Jason Herzog paused the contest to allow McKee to retrieve it, but there was mass confusion in the UFC Apex as officials and cornermen were left scrambling and searching for the gumshield, which appeared to fall under the octagon.

The mouthguard was eventually found after several minutes and the action continued in the cage.

Morono was able to secure a takedown late in the final round and see out the contest in a dominant position on the ground.

McKee's record now stands at 10-4-1.