Cory McKenna raises her arms as her win against Kay Hansen is announced

Britain's Cory McKenna hopes to make a rapid return after winning her debut bout as she became the first Welsh woman to feature in UFC.

McKenna beat fellow 21-year-old Kay Hansen of the USA by unanimous decision in their strawweight contest in Las Vegas.

The fighter from Cwmbran then limped away with an ankle injury.

"I'll be back in the gym as soon as possible and hopefully get a fight booked up," said McKenna.

"I'd like to get straight back in there. I'm going to see how this [the ankle] is. It hurts a bit."

McKenna became the youngest British fighter to be awarded a UFC contract after she beat Vanessa Demopoulos during Dana White's Contender Series in August.

Her preparations at Faber's Team Alpha Male gym in Sacramento paid off as she beat her American opponent at UFC Vegas 14.

"Kay's an amazing fighter so no shock there. It was a good fight. I expected the best version of her coming into it and I got it," said McKenna.

"Hopefully [I] put on a good performance [and] hopefully impressed Dana."