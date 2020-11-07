Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Glover Teixeira produced a rear-naked choke in the third round to beat Thiago Santos by submission

Veteran light heavyweight Glover Teixeira beat Thiago Santos in the main event at UFC Vegas 13.

The 41-year-old Brazilian produced a rear-naked choke in the third round to win by submission.

The move came just moments after being floored by a big left hand from his 36-year-old compatriot, who also rocked Teixeira in the opening round.

Teixeira has not fought for a title in six years, but he has pleaded with UFC president Dana White for one last shot.

Speaking after the fight, Teixeira said: "Dana White, man. Give me that title shot.

"I'm an old man. I'm here. You've got to give me a shot. Either way, I'm so happy to be here."