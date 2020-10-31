Anderson Silva had said this fight would be his last

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he will discuss his future with his team before making a final decision on his retirement.

The Brazilian, 45, announced in October that his fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, which ended in defeat by Uriah Hall, would be his last.

Silva, whose first professional fight came in 1997, joined the UFC in 2006 and held the middleweight title for a record seven years.

"I've enjoyed my moment," Silva said.

"Sometimes it's very difficult for us to stop. Today is the final day and I'm so happy to be here doing my last show for my fans and my UFC family," he told UFC commentator Michael Bisping, Britain's first UFC champion.

On whether it would be his final appearance in the octagon, he said: "I don't know. First I'll go back home and see with my team everything. Let's see. It's tough to say it's my last or not because this is what I [have done] for my entire life."

Saturday's fight was Silva's 46th professional bout - and should it be his last, he would bow out with 34 wins.

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor said earlier this year he regarded Silva as the best MMA fighter of all time and tweeted following Silva's loss external-link : "Sad to see tonight, but I say keep going! Real fighters never lose that fire so why try to force it out?

"Simply put time into finding the correct competition and continue on. The right competition is out there, for all levels and ages. Find it and do what you love to do! Forever!"

Also on Saturday's card, Welsh middleweight Jack Marshman was beaten by Sean Strickland on his UFC return after a 15-month absence.