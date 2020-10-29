Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Marshman defeated Magnus Cedenblad on his UFC debut in November 2016

Welsh middleweight Jack Marshman is set to make his return to UFC action after a 15-month absence.

Marshman, who has a as a 3-4 record, faces Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 181 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has not fought since defeat to Edmen Shahbazyan in July 2019.

"It's been a long lay-off and I'm looking forward to getting back in there now," Marshman told BBC Sport Wales.

"I fought last July and had a couple of injuries after it so I was out for a little while.

"Then I got back into fight shape and was a week out from a fight when lockdown started."

Marshman had been due to face Kevin Holland on the bill of UFC Fight Night 171 at London's O2 Arena on 21 March, which was called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Abertillery fighter hopes to kick-start his career after a frustrating time and has been training for the fight under the guidance of former world boxing champion Gavin Rees.

Marshman agreed to fight Strickland after the American's original opponent Wellington Turman had to pull out because of a positive Covid-19 test.

"I've been fit and healthy for a while and had been saying 'let me get back, let me get a fight' so I was training like I wanted to fight, so it didn't make a difference it was short notice," Marshman said.

"I want to get a win and I want to get straight back in this time

"I'm 31 in December and I don't need to be having these long lay-offs. I want to get a good couple of fights in, crack on and enjoy it."