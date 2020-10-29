Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Craig (right) drew with Mauricio Rua last year

Paul Craig's rematch with Mauricio Rua will be on 21 November in Las Vegas - just over a year after their first fight in Brazil ended in a draw.

The Scot went close to what would have been the biggest win of his UFC career when he stepped in to face the Brazilian as a late replacement.

But after three rounds, two judges scored the contest 29-28 to each man, with a third calling it 28-28.

"I wish I had done better," the Airdrie fighter said after the first fight.

"A draw is not good enough. I was coming here to retire him. I'm sorry guys."

Craig last fought in July when he beat Gadzhimurad Antigulov with a first-round submission to take his record to five wins and a draw in 10 UFC fights.