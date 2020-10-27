Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Who is really the GOAT of UFC?

Jon 'Bones' Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not letting go of the argument about who should be considered the best UFC fighter of all time.

Nurmagomedov, 32, became UFC lightweight champion at UFC 254 by beating interim champion Justin Gaethje. Immediately afterwards, he shocked the fighting world by announcing his retirement.

With his perfect record of 29-0, there have been plenty - including the man himself - suggesting he should be considered the octagon's greatest of all time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jones - the current pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter - is having absolutely none of it.

And the 33-year-old has sent a very salty reply to Nurmagomedov fans.

"I'm talking to all you Khabib fans out there," he says, "Fifteen world titles to your guy's four, and you guys are really talking about who's the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right?

"Fifteen to four. Are you guys kidding me?"

Since Saturday, this debate has raged on. Nurmagomedov's perfect professional record of 29-0 includes 13 consecutive wins in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier called him "the greatest champion in UFC history". Cody Garbrandt also called him "the best to ever do it".

Even Jones himself was quick to give praise, tweeting: "I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today."

However, once talk turned to rankings, Jones put his medals on the table.

And it seems as if he's been stewing on this one for the past two days too.

Jones, who has one loss on his CV, holds the record for most wins in UFC title fights - at 14. He set that record in February when he beat Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight crown.

In his latest rant, he also suggests that the only person who can come close to taking his crown is Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre.

"He would have to come back and win two championship fights to tie me, and I'm not even retired yet. I'm 33 years old. I've got a whole 'nother chapter to go through."

He also questioned Nurmagomedov's UFC pedigree.

"And all you guys who are going with this 'he's more dominant' argument, the guy just recently started fighting elite-level competition. Could you imagine me against the number 10 ranked guy?"

What about Nurmagomedov? Has he had anything to say about it all? Well, on Tuesday, he released a picture on Instagram where his name has been added above Jones' in the rankings.

The post reads: "It was [the] work of my life, I never got anything easy, and nothing was given to me because I'm [a] nice guy."

Well, all a bit catty really, isn't it? We're certainly not going to weigh in with our own opinions on who's better, not least because we're a bit terrified of both geezers. Make your own minds up.