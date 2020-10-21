Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor said earlier this year he regards Anderson Silva to be the best MMA fighter of all time

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he will retire after his fight with Uriah Hall in Las Vegas on Saturday, 31 October.

The 45-year-old Brazilian, who held the middleweight title for a record seven years, had his first professional fight in 1997 and joined the UFC in 2006.

He has not fought since a defeat by Jared Cannonier in May last year.

"This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably," Silva told MMA Junkie.

"I love the sport. I've prepared my mind for this. I've prepared for fighting my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC."

It will be Silva's 46th professional bout. He has 34 wins on his record but the Brazilian has only one victory on the promotion in the past eight years.

"Preparing my mind, preparing my body," he added about what he would miss most. "This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don't have this anymore. This is the last one."