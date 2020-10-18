Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones has followed the Cage Warriors path to the UFC taken by MMA great Conor McGregor.

Mason Jones has become the latest Welshman to earn a UFC deal.

The 25-year-old has earned his place after becoming the first fighter to hold two Cage Warriors world titles at the same time since Conor McGregor.

The Blaenavon fighter beat Adam Proctor in September to add the welterweight crown to his lightweight world title.

Jones has won all 10 of his fights as a professional and his arrival followed compatriot John Phillips' weekend defeat in Abu Dhabi.