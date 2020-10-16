Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Rhys McKee made his UFC debut with only six days notice

Rhys McKee's second UFC fight will be against American Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night 183 in Las Vegas.

The welterweight bout is scheduled for 14 November at the UFC Apex.

After a last-minute call up, the Northern Irishman suffered a first-round knockout defeat to Khamzat Chimaev on his UFC debut in July.

"I'm expecting a high-paced performance by me. Alex is a powerful fighter who needs respect but I believe his style plays right into my game," said McKee.

Morono, 30, has a record of 17-6 and will come into the bout with McKee off the back of a first-round loss to Kalinn Williams in February.

After impressing in Cage Warriors, McKee stepped up to UFC to take on a bout with highly-rated Chimaev with just six days notice at Fight Island in July.

Although he suffered a first-round defeat in Abu Dhabi, the 25-year-old feels the opportunity to take on Monono in Las Vegas is a chance to show he belongs at the top level of MMA.

"I am so excited about this fight I feel this is the real debut," said McKee, who has a record of 10-3-1.

"With full fight prep I'm coming in ready for absolutely everything. I believe I'll be too highly skilled for him before finishing him,"