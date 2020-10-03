Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Gallagher has now won 11 of his 12 professional fights

James Gallagher secured a first-round victory in his long-awaited fight against Cal Ellenor at Bellator Milan.

The Strabane fighter won with a rear naked choke submission at the end of round one against his English opponent.

The headline event in Italy was the fourth time the pair had been scheduled to meet.

They were originally due to fight last September but Ellenor, who had a record of 8-2, had to pull out because of injury.

Gallagher, who has now won 11 of his 12 professional fights, was forced to withdraw from the rescheduled bout in February with a back injury before a third attempt was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The victory was the 23-year-old's ninth submission victory in his professional career and sixth in his Bellator career, leaving him joint third for the most submissions in Bellator.

Gallagher wasted little time taking the Englishman to the ground having secured an early takedown.

He was able to take Ellenor's back and control the contest until he submitted the Sunderland man with a rear naked choke with four minutes and 31 seconds gone in the first round.

Earlier in the evening there were points victories for SBG team-mates Charlie Ward and Sinead Kavanagh, however Kiefer Crosbie suffered a TKO loss after doctor's advice.