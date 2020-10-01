Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brett Johns followed fellow Welshman Jack Marshman into UFC in 2016

Welsh fighter Brett Johns is leaving UFC after failing to agree a fee for his next scheduled fight.

In a social media post Johns said he had been due to fight in Las Vegas on 7 November.

"I have decided to take a different road in my career, as fighters our health is put on the line every time we sign on the dotted line and I'm OK with that," wrote Johns.

"But I'm here to get paid what I believe is fair."

Johns said he has received a "different offer" that he could not turn down.

He added: "I'm grateful that it was made and I'm excited to put my skills on show for another worldwide organisation.

"That's that for now still training the same way, still aims of adding another world championship to the CV with the Welsh flag over my shoulders."