'It's just a matter of when' - McCourt eyes Windsor world title bout

Leah McCourt is targeting a return to fighting action in the USA in December after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury during the summer.

McCourt, 28, believes her comeback could be against Janay Harding, who she was supposed to fight in May before it was postponed due to Covid-19.

The Northern Ireland fighter said her rehabilitation from a shoulder operation in July has been tough.

"There was a tear and lot of damage in my shoulder," she said.

"It was just at the end of lockdown that I realised I was going to need an operation. I had pain every night and wasn't able to lift weights or grapple.

"It's the worst surgery I've had so far - it was 10 weeks ago and it's been tough and really painful. It's been a real mental battle, but I'm aiming to be back in December.

"Bellator want me to fight in America, which will be an amazing opportunity as an American audience will be tuning in. It will potentially be against Janay Harding, the London Bellator fight that was cancelled in May."

In February, McCourt became the first woman to headline a Bellator Europe event when she defeated German featherweight Judith Ruis in Dublin.

McCourt has won four of her five professional fights

The Saintfield fighter is carrying out media duties this week for Bellator Milan, where Strabane's James Gallagher is fighting, and she said she is using the time to try and persuade the promotion to come to Belfast.

"There is no better show than Bellator Dublin - unless they come to Belfast. I'm going to make them [Bellator] come to Belfast soon," she continued.

"I'm in their ear constantly telling them that when I fight for the world title I want it to be in Belfast, either at Windsor Park or the SSE Arena.

"I believe it is going to happen, it's just a matter of when."

Although her surgery prevented McCourt building on the momentum of her historic victory in Dublin, the fighter who is known for her intense training routine believes the rest has benefitted her.

"The fight game was so uncertain, so it was just the right time to get the surgery. I had left it for so long and just needed to get the shoulder fixed," she added.

"I live at such a high pace and when I'm in fight camp I do so much. Everyone tells me I train too hard and train too often, but this has given me a chance to take a step back and reflect on things.

"I know where I want to go moving forward and how to make my training schedule more productive."

McCourt was crowned IMMAF amateur world champion in Las Vegas in 2016 and has won four of her five professional fights.