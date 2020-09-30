Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

James Gallagher has won 10 of his 11 Bellator bouts

James Gallagher says he will not be content until he is a world champion as he prepares for his Bellator return.

Gallagher's long-awaited bantamweight battle with Cal Ellenor will headline Bellator Milan on 3 October.

If he defeats Ellenor, the Strabanimal feels he is one bout away, potentially against Sergio Petis, from a dream world title shot.

"I'm going to go in there, get the job done and do whatever it takes," said the 23-year-old.

The Strabane fighter was originally due to take on Ellenor in Dublin last September but the Englishman, who has a record of 8-2, had to pull out because of injury.

Gallagher, who has won 10 of his 11 professional fights, was forced to withdraw from the rescheduled bout in February with a back injury before a third attempt was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With an extended break out of the cage, Gallagher says the lockdown period made him realise how badly he wants a title shot.

"It's taught me that no-one is there to push me or pick me up - when you wake up you have to run after it yourself," Gallagher reflected.

"I've so many people around me who are helping me, and I'm very grateful for that, but I get up in the morning and I am the one who puts in the work, and I am the one who drives me to do that.

"If everyone was gone I would still get up and work as hard, and I would still want it as much."

'I'm here to perform at my best'

As well as an increased hunger to reach the pinnacle of MMA, Gallagher says his training approach over lockdown has helped him improve his condition.

He adds the extended period has helped him pick up on details he may have missed with his pre-lockdown schedule.

"I'm the strongest I've ever been, I'm the leanest I've ever been and I'm the lightest I've ever been," he said.

"I've tuned my body to perform, not just to be good and make weight.

"It's nice to sit back, relax and see what needs to be worked on. I'm progressing on things I might have missed because there is too much going on."

Gallagher's sole Bellator defeat came against Ricky Bandejas in 2018

Due to the pandemic, Saturday's bout in Milan will be without spectators and Gallagher feels his performance in the cage will be unaffected.

"It's sad that people can't come out. As much as I love to fight, they love to come and watch," he added.

"I don't need the crowds, I just need to get in there and I need to fight. There's nothing that drives me on more than myself.

"I want to win and I've worked hard to win. I want to be a world champion and then I'll be content."