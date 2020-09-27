Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Hughes in action during a previous fight against Youri Panada

Paul Hughes made a statement with a third-round submission against Aidan Stephen in the co-main event at Cage Warriors 116 in Manchester.

The County Derry man secured the victory with a rear naked choke with 40 seconds remaining of the third and final round.

The 23-year-old extends his unbeaten professional record to 6-0.

Earlier in the evening, Hughes' Fight Academy Ireland teammate Kyle McClurkin suffered a second round TKO loss.

Hughes excelled throughout the contest with a number of eye catching strikes along with his work in the clinch against the cage.

The Lavey man cut his opponent at the end of the first round and looked to make a point by utilising his wrestling and grappling skills.

The Fight Academy Ireland featherweight was expected to avoid the grappling exchanges with the Scottish veteran, however Hughes impressed with his wrestling and ground game taking Stephen down twice in the final round before submitting him with a rear naked choke.

Earlier in the prelims Kyle McClurkin suffered a second round TKO loss against Christian Duncan despite dominating the opening round. The Englishman stunned McClurkin with a number of devastating elbows and strikes to the head at the opening of the second round, forcing referee Marc Goddard to stop the contest.

Dublin's Ian Garry extended his unbeaten record after an eye-catching second-round TKO stoppage in Friday evening in Cage Warriors' second event of a triology series while Newry's Decky McAleenan's fight against Adam Ventre was called off due to covid-19 testing.