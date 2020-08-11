Cory McKenna: Welsh fighter wins in Las Vegas to earn UFC deal

Cory McKenna celebrates after her victory over Vanessa Demopoulos
Welsh strawweight Cory McKenna earned a UFC contract after beating Vanessa Demopolous on the latest Dana White's Contender Series bill in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old from Cwmbran does much of her training in America with Team Alpha Male & UFC legend Urijah Faber and hopes a contract would allow her to move there full-time.

She beat the United States' Demopoulos with a unanimous points decision.

That prompted White to add McKenna to his contracted fighters list.

