Mason Jones: Is this Britain’s next MMA star?

Cage Warriors lightweight world champion Mason Jones will look to claim the welterweight title when he takes on Adam Proctor on 26 September.

The 25-year-old extended his unbeaten record to nine wins when he defeated Joe McGolgan to claim the lightweight world title in March.

Should he win Jones would become the first fighter since Conor McGregor to hold two Cage Warriors world titles at the same time.

"This is going to catapult me not only into the UFC but will also secure my legacy as a Welsh MMA legend," he said.

Proctor's record is 12 wins and one defeat as a professional and is on an seven-fight winning streak since his sole loss to Welshman Aaron Khalid in October 2016.

Swansea fighter Jones had no concerns about the move up in weight and is confident ahead of the bout at Manchester's BEC Arena.

"I think I'm better than him everywhere, I don't see the weight being an issue he's going to be a stone heavier than me max," Jones said.

Despite Jones admitted he's "ready" to move into the UFC he isn't looking past this fight,

"I'm going to go in there and destroy him and whether that means I get signed for the UFC for November or I defend the lightweight strap before the end of the year I'm happy to do either," he added.

Should he get signed to the UFC he would join the four current Welsh UFC fighters: Brett Johns, Jack Marshman, John Phillips and Jack Shore.