The UFC 4 rankings contain some shocks

EA Sports has revealed its fighter rankings for the new UFC game - and there are some surprises in the list.

If you haven't seen it yet, here are EA Sport's Top 50 external-link fighters.

Probably the biggest news is 32-year-old Amanda Nunes taking top spot. The undefeated women's bantamweight and featherweight champion has dethroned legend Jon Jones for that accolade.

The Lioness also pips the game's cover star - 31-year-old middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Four players receive a five-star rating - Nunes, Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Valentina Shevchenko.

Some fans may be a little shocked by some of the fighters ranked a little further down.

For instance, 32-year-old Conor McGregor - who in June announced his retirement for the *checks notes* third time in four years after coming back to beat Daniel 'Cowboy' Cerrone in January - only ranks 20th.

He gets 4.5 stars overall, but we imagine he won't be best pleased with that placement - or his just-less-than-perfect score for striking.

Other surprises include 41-year-old Daniel Cormier - the former two-division world champion - only ranking 16th. Meanwhile, co-cover star Jorge Masdival, 35, who has a record of 35 wins and no losses, moves up to 14th.

You can't please everyone and we're pretty sure the debate on this will remain lively and healthy for some time.

Meanwhile, hopefully the game's new soundtrack, (which looks absolute fire by the way), will be universally appreciated.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will both also be available for selection as fighters in the game. Ooft.