Brett Johns switches UFC fight ring for wedding ring

Brett Johns believes he is now ready to face some of UFC's "legends".

The 28-year-old took his record to five wins and two losses by beating Montel Jackson on points at UFC Fight Island earlier in July.

That made it back-to-back victories for the Welshman after seeing off Tony Gravely at UFC Raleigh last January with a third-round submission.

"Now I want the legends, now I want to fight the guys who have been there and done it," Johns told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think I deserve the shot; I've got a good record in the UFC, I've got five wins and my only two losses have come via guys who were ranked number one and number five in the world.

"My last two fights I fought Tony Gravely in January, I fought Montel in July - two up-and-coming guys who are really, really good fighters and opposite ends of the scale.

"Tony Gravely is a short, stocky, compact wrestler, Montel is a really tall, skinny striker, both prospects in this game and I've come away with two wins."

Faber, Cruz, Edgar?

Johns says he would next like to face an opponent of the calibre of Urijah Faber, two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, or Frankie Edgar.

"I'm not afraid to lose in this game, I'd prefer to lose against these guys who have been there and done it and are legends rather than beat guys who nobody has heard of," Johns said.

"I want to go in with these top-level guys... originally we were thinking maybe of (fighting again) October time but realistically I'd like to fight in November or December."

A date later in 2020 is more likely as Johns is currently nursing an injury to his left cheek, suffered against Jackson in Abu Dhabi.

"At the minute I've got a 45-day medical suspension... I've got a little bit of a problem where I can't feel (some of) my teeth, so I'm not sure if Montel has damaged the nerves in my face," Johns added.

"I'll have to see what the doctor says but the UFC will sort that out, but if they're happy and it's nothing to be concerned about then I'm just happy to jump back in there."