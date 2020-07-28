Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach Abdulmanap died earlier this month

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Justin Gaethje on 24 October, says UFC president Dana White.

The undefeated Russian fighter, 31, has not been in the octagon since September's defeat of Dustin Poirier.

His father and coach, Abdulmanap, died earlier his month following complications caused by coronavirus.

"It's going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen," White told CNN. external-link

"It's been very rough on him. His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him."

American Gaethje, 31, beat Tony Ferguson in May, after Ferguson's proposed bout with Nurmagomedov was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White, who has been staging events on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island this month, says no venue has been confirmed for the fight.