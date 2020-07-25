Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McKee agreed to the contest with the Swedish star at only six days notice

Ballymena man Rhys McKee endured a difficult UFC debut as he suffered a first-round loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his first appearance for the premier mixed martial arts organisation.

McKee, 24, accepted the fight in Abu Dhabi with the Swedish wrestling specialist on only six days notice.

Chechen-born Chimaev took no time in making his intentions clear, shooting in for the takedown immediately.

The end in the welterweight bout came three minutes and nine seconds in.

Chimaev was scoring his second win on UFC Fight Island in the space of 10 days to set a new record for the shortest time between modern-era UFC victories.

It was a dominant performance from 'Borz', imposing his game-plan on the 24-year-old Next Generation fighter.

Despite a valiant effort and some incredible heart from McKee, Chimaev's barrage of strikes forced referee Rich Mitchell to bring the contest to a close.

McKee's third career defeat

Chimaev was clinching the eighth win of his career as he handed McKee a third defeat.

Speaking after the fight, McKee said; "It's been an amazing week and experience.

"I am extremely proud of myself and my team. We turn up with no excuses. Six days or 66 days, we will always be ready.

"What an amazing game. For the whole country who supported me, I am eternally grateful. Onto the next one.

"Congratulations to Khamzat Chimaev, a real beast. I look forward to seeing him fight again. I will be back better as I always am."

Fight Island - the brainchild of UFC president Dana White - was developed in a bid to continue hosting mixed martial arts events during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 fighters flew to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island for four events between 11 and 25 July and they faced strict safety protocols after arriving.