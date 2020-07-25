Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker claimed a unanimous decision victory over British contender Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi.

Whittaker, who lost the UFC's 185-pound title to Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya last October, stepped away from the sport to recuperate after complaining of burnout.

Whittaker returned after nine months away from the cage to outpoint Till over five tight and tactical rounds.

The 29-year-old Australian now puts himself right back into the UFC middleweight title conversation.

Whittaker's second-round knockout loss to Adesanya at UFC 243 last year was his only defeat as a middleweight, and he returned to action in Abu Dhabi and produced a composed, controlled performance to defeat Till with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 and improve his record to 21 wins, five losses.

