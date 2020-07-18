Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ballymena mixed martial artist Rhys McKee will meet Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC debut next Sunday after signing a deal to join the world's leading MMA promotion.

McKee, 24, accepted the fight on only one week's notice having received a call from the UFC on Saturday evening.

He will take on Sweden's Chimaev on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC is hosting its events behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

McKee's welterweight contest will take place on undercard of the headline bout between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker.

The contest is subject to McKee passing a series of Covid-19 tests throughout the week, while Chimaev is already in position in Abu Dhabi having defeated Welshman John Phillips last Wednesday.

Such was the manner of victory both Chimaev and the UFC were eager to get back into competitive action right away and in a surprising move, the Swede will have his second fight in 11 days when he takes on McKee.

With an MMA record of 10-2-1, McKee was set to fight for the Cage Warriors welterweight title in Belfast before the event was cancelled by the pandemic.

Cage Warriors announced on Friday they were returning to action in September with the Northern Irishman set to feature, however it now appears they will have to plan without McKee.